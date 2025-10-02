Bruce Brown's Subtle Jab at Pelicans Says Everything After Joining Nuggets
The New Orleans Pelicans had an interesting 2024-25 season, to say the least. Injuries affected them drastically, leading to 25 different players playing at least three games for them. In addition, only two players played 60 games or more, meaning there was no consistency in lineups for New Orleans. Among those 25 players was Bruce Brown, who was acquired in the Brandon Ingram deal.
Brown played in 23 games for the Pelicans after the deal, earning 12 starts. He averaged 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while having a handful of standout performances that reminded fans what he's capable of. However, New Orleans didn't bring him back, as he opted to return to the Denver Nuggets, where he won a title in 2023.
Brown Takes Jab At Pelicans Tenure
There was no doubt that Brown wanted to return to the Nuggets after entering free agency, especially with all of the praise he's given the organization and city since his departure. Speaking with Marc Spears of Andscape recently, Brown took a subtle jab at his time in Toronto and New Orleans.
“So, as soon as I got to Toronto, I thought about coming back to Denver right away," Brown told Andscape. Fast forward to getting traded to New Orleans. Another tough spot. A lot of injuries there. And the whole time I was in New Orleans, I was thinking about the Nuggets.”
Brown also indicated that he left Denver in the first place to get paid, as he received a two-year, $45 million deal from the Indiana Pacers. He ended up landing in Toronto as a part of the Pascal Siakam trade in order to match salaries.
Brown's Tenure In New Orleans
As mentioned previously, Brown had a solid and short tenure in New Orleans, but it was filled with a lot of losing and dysfunction. Brown went 7-16 in his 23 appearances with the Pelicans, suffering blowout losses of 46, 41, and 21 points. While the absence of any notable injuries should see the Pelicans make major improvements next season, the 2024-25 season was still rough.
Now, in Denver, Brown joins what is now one of the deeper rosters in the NBA. Expected to come off the bench, Denver's reserve rotation is likely to feature Tim Hardaway Jr., Julian Strawther, Jonas Valanciunas, and Peyton Watson.
Brown's tenure in New Orleans appears to have simply served as an opportunity to get more reps, and the Pelicans have plenty of depth at his position, where his loss won't be felt.