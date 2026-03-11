Pelicans vs. Raptors Injury Report: New Orleans Has Rest Advantage Over Toronto

The New Orleans Pelicans are in the best stretch of their season, winning seven of their last 12 games. While they don't have much to play for, the Pelicans are hoping to build some positive momentum for next season. Since they don't have a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Pels don't have an incentive to tank, either. This should help make them feisty down the stretch. If they can spoil the plans of a few playoff hopefuls in the process, it would be a nice story in their otherwise bleak season.

The Pels are getting that opportunity against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. To give them an even better chance, the Pelicans have a health and rest advantage over their Eastern Conference rivals.

Pelicans Largely Healthy in Raptors Clash on Wednesday

The Raptors are coming off a loss against the Rockets in Houston last night. Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram had to play 36 minutes in a physical game against one of the best defenses in the league. Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett also played over 32 minutes. Toronto has traveled to New Orleans on the second night of a back-to-back to face a better-rested Pelicans team.

The 36-28 Raptors could also be severely short-handed in the frontcourt. Standout defensive rookie Collin Murray-Boyles will be sidelined with a thumb strain. Starting center Jakob Poeltl is questionable with an illness and may miss his second straight game. Backup big man Trayce Jackson-Davis is also questionable with a finger injury.

This means that the Raptors will rely heavily on Sandro Mamukelashvili. The 26-year-old center played 30 minutes in Houston on Tuesday night. He is a talented offensive player but lacks the size and athleticism to be an impactful defender. The Pelicans could have an advantage in the paint, but they still have All-Defense candidate Scottie Barnes to account for.

For the Pelicans, only Bryce McGowens is on the injury report. The backup shooting guard is dealing with a toe fracture. It's not clear when he suffered the injury, but he doesn't have a timetable to return yet.

McGowens has been a part of the rotation in recent weeks. His absence could mean one of Jordan Hawkins, Micah Peavy, or Jordan Poole could see some action. But, head coach James Borrego has lately been using lineups with more size, so we could also see Derik Queen, Yves Missi, DeAndre Jordan, and Karlo Matkovic all being in the rotation off the bench instead of another perimeter player to replace McGowens.