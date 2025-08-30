Controversial Pelicans Trade Named 'Boldest' Move of NBA Offseason
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a surprisingly busy 2025 NBA offseason, but coming off a disastrous 21-win 2024-25 season, they certainly need some change. While the biggest X-factor for the Pelicans is their health, their big roster changes could certainly shake things up.
The Pelicans' biggest move of the offseason was trading CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey, getting younger and arguably more talented.
However, that trade was not very well-received by fans and the media, yet it was still not their most controversial move of the offseason.
Pelicans' draft night trade
The Pelicans went into draft night with two first-round picks, holding the seventh and 23rd overall selections. With the seventh pick, the Pelicans took Jeremiah Fears, a very talented point guard out of Oklahoma, but their next selection was a shocker. Instead of waiting to select a prospect at the 23rd pick, they traded up into the lottery to take Derik Queen.
The Pelicans sent the 23rd pick and a 2026 first-round pick (most favorable of NO or MIL) to the Atlanta Hawks for the 13th pick. Of course, the trade is questionable to start because Derik Queen is a flawed prospect, even though he has potential. Then, people noticed how the Pelicans practically traded an unprotected 2026 first-round pick to move up ten spots to get him.
There is a real possibility that the Pelicans just shipped away a top-five pick in next year's draft in this deal, and people have not let them live it down.
Pelicans continue to catch flak
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently ranked the top ten "boldest moves" of the offseason, and ranked this Pelicans trade at number one.
"Fundamentally, the Pelicans are gambling that Queen, a 6'10" center out of Maryland, will have a better career than a chance at a top pick in 2026 with prospects like AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Cameron Boozer (Duke), Darryn Peterson (Kansas), and Nate Ament (Tennessee), etc. Even if New Orleans doesn't want to take the lottery risk, couldn't the franchise trade it later when it has a better sense of its fortune?" Pincus wrote.
"No, the Pelicans believe in Queen, their roster upgrades (including Jordan Poole from the Washington Wizards), and that the Bucks won't be a lottery factor. If it's the right choice, it's one that had nearly the entire NBA world buzzing in June for sheer boldness."
Of course, the Pelicans are hoping that Queen lives up to his potential, and they obviously really like him as a prospect to give up that valuable of an asset to get him. While it seems likely this trade will come back to bite them, there is a scenario where it works out great.