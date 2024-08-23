Could New Orleans Pelicans Actually Trade for Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry?
The New Orleans Pelicans have put together a formidable roster that should place them into contention in the Western Conference.
Led by Zion Williamson, the Pelicans also have star talent in Dejounte Murray, Brandon Ingram, and C.J. McCollum. All four of those players are elite scorers and should make New Orleans a very difficult team to beat.
That being said, there has been some speculation that Ingram still could end up being traded.
One NBA writer has suggested an absolutely wild trade idea for the Pelicans.
Josh Cornelissen of Blue Man Hoop took a look at nine potential Steph Curry trades for the Golden State Warriors to say goodbye to their legendary point guard. He suggested a trade between the Warriors and New Orleans that would feature Curry.
Here is what the suggested trade would look like:
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors Receive: Brandon Ingram, C.J. McCollum, Jordan Hawkins, Jose Alvarado, Four First-Round Picks, One Pick Swap
That's a lot to unpack.
Simply thinking about a Curry trade seems out of this world. Obviously, a trade involving Curry is likely never going to happen. He has meant too much to that franchise and Golden State would likely prefer to have him retire in the place that it all started.
However, if they were open to a trade, this move could make sense.
For the Pelicans, they would be bringing in Curry and Green to play alongside Murray and Williamson. It would be a huge upgrade right now for New Orleans.
Curry and Green would make the Pelicans a clear NBA Finals favorite.
On the other side of the trade, the Warriors would get younger with Ingram and would add a quality veteran scorer in McCollum. Hawkins is a good young piece and Alvarado is a great role player. Adding four first-round picks would be very valuable and a pick swap adds more assets.
Could New Orleans acquire Curry? They definitely have the pieces to make the move. Would Golden State actually trade Curry? That answer is likely a very bold no.
All of that being said, it's a crazy idea but an intriguing one.
Thinking of Curry playing for the Pelicans alongside Williamson would be pure entertainment. It's not going to happen, but New Orleans would be a great landing spot if he were placed on the trade block.