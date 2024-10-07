Could New Orleans Pelicans Superstar Zion Williamson Make First Career All-NBA Team?
The New Orleans Pelicans did not shock the world when they selected Zion Williamson as the number one overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
What did shock the world, was that the Pelicans even had that pick.
While they did not have the worst odds in the lottery for the number one overall pick, they were tied for the seventh-worst odds at a six percent chance, with three teams having more than twice that at 14 percent each.
Now entering his sixth season in the Association, Williamson still remains a household name.
But, he has had trouble staying on the court to this point in his career.
Playing in 60 or more games only twice through his first five years, and carrying a career-high of 70 games played in a single season which came last year, the superstar has only played in a total of 184 career regular season games for New Orleans.
That has not kept him from being named an NBA All-Star on two separate occasions, and The Athletic NBA Staff made a "bold prediction" for Williamson, with it being that he would earn an All-NBA nod this year.
"if he focuses on playing with the same effort and tenacity on the defensive end," writes The Athletic, "there’s no doubt he’ll be able to solidify himself as one of the top 15 players in the NBA."
Williamson played the best defense of his career in the 2023-24 campaign, with career-highs in steal percentage (1.7), block percentage (2.1), and defensive win shares (2.8).
The big man's rebounds took a hit last year with human basketball magnet Jonas Valanciunas taking the lion's share of minutes as the five, but the team does not have a true center that will be starting this year, so that could go a long way to having Williamson back in his career-average range in the rebounding department.
Williamson is a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the court, but keeping him on that court is the number one goal if the Pelicans want a more successful season.
The superstar spent the offseason working on his endurance and cutting weight to 260 pounds after being listed at 284 throughout his career, and that could be a big catalyst to keeping him on the court longer in games and throughout the year.
Zion Williamson's game is still growing; he is entering his age-24 season.
With how good he has been for New Orleans to this point in his career, whether it be this year or in the future, an All-NBA Team nod is all but guaranteed.