Could New Orleans Pelicans Work Trade with Charlotte Hornets To Upgrade Center?
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is one of the players many people expect to be on the move during the 2024-25 NBA season.
His name has been mentioned in trade rumors for months, going back to the 2024 NBA Draft. Eligible for a contract extension, the cap-conscious Pelicans have been hesitant to give him the long-term contract he seeks.
Not only are they far apart on numbers, but committing long-term money to him likely doesn’t fit their plans. He is a talented player, but no longer meshes skill-set wise with the roster.
Alas, his trade market has been virtually nonexistent. For all the same reasons New Orleans is hesitant to sign him to a long-term deal, the same goes for other teams in the league.
But, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes that the Charlotte Hornets are one team that could have the former No. 2 pick atop their trade wish list entering the season.
“When looking for teams who'd consider giving Ingram the $200 million extension he covets, the Hornets stand out as a real option. They've got the hometown angle to play with one of the best high school players to come out of North Carolina in years, one who also grew up rooting for Duke,” the NBA expert wrote.
What could a deal between the two teams look like? An easy framework that fits monetarily and fills needs for both teams is Ingram heading to Charlotte in exchange for Miles Bridges and Nick Richards.
Some draft pick compensation would likely have to be sent back to the Pelicans, but nothing too steep; maybe a protected first-round pick could get the job done.
Any deal involving Bridges can only be done after December 15th because he was signed this offseason.
His skill set is one that fits better with the current New Orleans core as a willing and somewhat capable 3-point shooter; he has connected on 34.7 percent of his attempts in his career. Bringing him off the bench as the focal point of the offense attack would jump-start their second unit as well.
Given his experience as a go-to option, he could be in a position to torch opposing benches on a nightly basis and provide the team with an elite Zion Williamson contingency plan.
Richards also fills their biggest void on the roster at the center position. This would be about as good of a package value-wise that the Pelicans could afford in exchange for Ingram, and anything is better than watching him walk for nothing in free agency.