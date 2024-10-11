Embattled New Orleans Pelicans Veteran Receiving Rave Training Camp Reviews
The last few months have been tumultuous for New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.
He has been dealing with trade rumors for months, as the team hasn’t hidden the fact they made him available. Seeking a long-term contract extension, no progress has been made in that regard either.
After skipping a voluntary mini camp near the end of August, it was anyone’s guess what kind of mindset that Ingram would show up to training camp with.
His role was set to change, with the addition of Dejounte Murray. Heading into a contract year, the ball would be in his hands less frequently. That isn’t something anyone looking to cash in on a new contract wants to have happen.
While not everyone would have agreed with it, everyone could have understood the personal side of things had the former No. 2 overall pick come into camp with a negative outlook. Luckily, that has not been the case.
The Ingram situation has dominated headlines for months and will be a major topic as long as no long-term contract is signed and he remains in New Orleans. But, there is a sense of excitement, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, because he is at camp and engaged.
“The word from the Pelicans after last week's training camp in Nashville is that Ingram, after months of his name percolating in trade talks and a lack of progress on a potential contract extension that would keep him from becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer, has looked fantastic through the opening week of practice,” wrote the NBA expert.
We won’t see much of him in the preseason, as he and the team have a unique plan in place. He is only going to participate in the finale against the Houston Rockets next week.
But, the update from Bontemps is incredible news for all parties. If he can play at a high level, the value of his next contract is going to climb.
Ingram buying in and being present will also help the Pelicans reach their ceiling, which could be top-four of the Western Conference high given the talent on the roster. With Trey Murphy nursing a hamstring injury, the team is going to be relying on their veteran forward to play a significant role in the early going.
There is still a good amount of things for the franchise to work out. But Ingram being as involved and performing at the level being reported is certainly great news ahead of the regular season.