ESPN Star's Bold Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement After Thunder-Wolves Game 2
The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up a dominant Game 2 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder are now just two wins away from making their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012, and MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is quickly cementing himself in Oklahoma City history.
There have been plenty of discussions around the possibility of Gilgeous-Alexander becoming the greatest player in Thunder history if he can take them to a championship, and his performance in Game 2 certainly helped his case.
In Game 2's win, Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 38 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals on 12-21 shooting from the field, and he is just a handful of wins away from passing Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.
ESPN analyst and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins shared his bold take on Gilgeous-Alexander after Game 2, calling him the greatest Thunder player of all time.
"Let's talk about SGA. The greatest Thunder of all time," Perkins said. "He already joined the company of Michael Jordan this year... Now he holds up the MVP trophy. And now he's on his way to going to the NBA Finals, and he's going to win the NBA championship, and he's going to become Finals MVP.
"We're watching a young man right now who is the best perimeter player in the game of basketball on the offensive end. Right now, the way that he's playing, he's unguardable. It's not gonna stop."
Gilgeous-Alexander has steadily improved every season since entering the NBA in 2018, and of course, getting traded to the Thunder jump-started his incredible career path. The newest NBA MVP has already led the Thunder to one of the best regular-season campaigns in league history and is now just six wins away from a championship.