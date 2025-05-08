ESPN Star's Harsh Celtics Prediction After Game 2 Loss to Knicks
Riding a dominant 2024 championship run, the Boston Celtics were expected to have no trouble getting back to, at minimum, the Eastern Conference Finals.
Unfortunately for Boston, they are having a much tougher time than anticipated. After handily taking down the Orlando Magic in five games in the first round, the Celtics have run into a brick wall named the New York Knicks in round two.
The Knicks shocked the NBA world in Games 1 and 2 against the Celtics, overcoming 20-point leads in both games in Boston to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.
The Knicks taking a 2-0 series lead has shocked everyone, especially with how they have won. The Knicks have handed the Celtics two heartbreakers, and now, as they head back to New York for Games 3 and 4, Boston could be in serious trouble.
ESPN analyst and former New Orleans Pelicans big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Celtics are "done" as he makes a brutally honest prediction for how the rest of the series will play out.
"This series is over," Perkins said. "The Celtics are done. They're not coming back in this series. I have all the trust and faith in the New York Knicks. They're going to win this series. The Celtics will be lucky to get one game."
While the Celtics are down 2-0 in the series and lost both home games, they have played very uncharacteristically, shooting just 25-100 from three-point range. If any team can come back from down 2-0, even on the road, it is the Celtics.