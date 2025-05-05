Pelicans Scoop

Ex-NBA Champion Reacts to Steph Curry's Performance in Warriors-Rockets

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins reacted to Steph Curry's play in the Golden State Warriors' Game 7 win

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, punching their ticket to the second round of the playoffs behind some incredible individual performances.

Buddy Hield led the way for Golden State with a record-breaking performance, dropping 33 points on 9-11 shooting from beyond the arc, while superstar point guard Steph Curry had a timid scoring night.

Curry did not score until there were just 33 seconds left in the first half, but ultimately finished the game with 22 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks on 8-16 shooting from the field and 4-10 from three-point range.

Even when Curry was not scoring, he was making a huge impact on the game. Former New Orleans Pelicans big man and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins took to social media to praise Curry's defense and intangibles during his incredible Game 7 performance.

Via Kendrick Perkins: "When Steph locks in… he can really defend at a high level. He’s doing a lot things that’s not showing up in the stat sheet"

Over the years, the 37-year-old superstar has continued to refine other aspects of his game besides scoring. Curry has cemented himself as the best three-point shooter to ever touch a basketball, but he has truly improved the rest of his game to become an all-around threat.

Curry and the Warriors will now move on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves for their second-round series starting on Tuesday, giving the aging superstar another chance to make a statement.

