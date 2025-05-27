Ex-NBA Champion's Controversial Anthony Edwards Statement
The Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night to fall behind 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals, highlighted by Anthony Edwards scoring just 16 points on 5-13 shooting from the field.
With LeBron James and Steph Curry's time in the NBA winding down, the biggest conversation has been about the next "face of the league," and many people have turned to Anthony Edwards to step up into that space. However, there have been more and more questions about the reality of that.
Of course, Edwards and the Timberwolves are on the verge of their second straight Western Conference Finals loss, but ESPN analyst and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins' concern about Edwards stems from off the court.
"You gotta check the boxes when you're the face of the league... You've got to be a role model," Perkins said. "Things outside the lines matter. Now, if you go down the list of all the faces of the league in the history of the game — you look at Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaq, LeBron, Steph — what did they all have in common? While they were playing in the league, they were all family men. They were all married with kids."
Edwards certainly has enough on-court presence and off-court personality to be the "face of the league," but Perkins is not wrong about a superstar at that level being a role model. Edwards has had his fair share of off-the-court issues, and that type of stuff could certainly hinder him from entering the same conversation as some of the greatest ever.
Of course, Edwards is only 23 years old and has plenty of time to grow, while Perkins was brutally honest about where he stands right now.