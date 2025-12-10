Pelicans' Herb Jones Could Be Prime Trade Target per Latest Buzz

Boasting the worst record in the league at 3-22, the New Orleans Pelicans, in all likelihood, will be sellers at the deadline this season, with hopes of retooling their roster with future assets. Given the current state of the team, only their dynamic rookie class, featuring Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, should be “untouchable” at the deadline. That means fan favorites like Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, or Trey Murphy III should be considered by the team to move if the right deal comes along.

A new rumor suggests the Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing the Pelicans’ defensive specialist Jones to make a serious run at a championship this season. The former second-round pick could command at least a first-round pick and player in return for his elite defensive skill, team-friendly salary, and improved three-point shooting since coming into the league. Longtime NBA commentator and podcaster Bill Simmons floated around a possible trade scenario recently during an episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Bill Simmons thinks the Lakers could land Herb Jones



“I would trade Herb Jones right now. The contract he’s at, literally what the Lakers need. And it’s easy, Knecht, Kleber, and a 2031 first. Call it in.”



Herb Jones-Lakers Trade Buzz Is Growing

Jones signed a three-year, $68 million contract in the offseason, making him extremely desirable given the rising cap in subsequent years. On the floor, Jones makes his presence felt with his tenacious defense and improved shooting. The former Alabama standout earned First-Team All-Defensive honors a couple of seasons ago, making him the only non-center to make the first team that year.

Jones averages 1.6 steals per game, which is in the top ten in the league. He is also in the 93rd percentile for deflections and 96th percentile for turnover creation, per the stat followers at Crafted NBA. He has become a very reliable 3&D player thanks to his improved outside shooting.

Jones shot a career-high 41% from beyond the arc in the season he made the All-Defensive team, and has improved his scoring output in nearly every year since he’s been in the league. There seems to be extreme urgency from the Lakers to maximize their title chances this year while also positioning themselves for future success. LeBron James is playing in his 23rd NBA season and knows this could be his last real chance at another title. His agent and longtime friend, Rich Paul, spoke to ESPN over the summer about James’ balancing act of competing for a title in L.A.

"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul told ESPN. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.”

The Pelicans, on the other hand, are nowhere close to being a playoff team, but look to have a solid foundation in their young rookies. Their star, Zion Williamson, is again injured for an extended period of time, leaving many wondering if his days in New Orleans are finally numbered. If the Pelicans can begin to stock their asset chest for the future and build around their up-and-coming young players, they will at least have a vision for where they want to be.

