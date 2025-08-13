Ex-NBA Star Reveals Unexpected Potential Steph Curry, Zion Williamson Team Up
The NBA offseason has typically been a time for some of the league's biggest stars to work out and train together, whether it be in the famous Chris Brickley open runs, Pro-Am leagues, or private workouts.
One of the most popular offseason Pro-Am leagues has always been The Crawsover, hosted by three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford in his hometown of Seattle. However, The Crawsover has not been active in the past couple of years.
The Crawsover return
In a recent interview with The Seattle Times, Crawford talked about the anticipated return of his famous Pro-Am league.
“The Crawsover will be back,” Crawford said. “Next year I have it planned out, because I know I’ll be coaching, but still there’ll be a better plan going forward for sure."
Crawford had a long 20-year NBA career, cementing himself as one of the most exciting guards to ever play the game with his crafty handle and deep offensive bag. Crawford's best years came with the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and LA Clippers, but his legacy as one of the best sixth men in NBA history was felt around the league.
NBA superstar team-up in Seattle?
The Crawsover has hosted some of the NBA's biggest stars, and the league put together an all-time team-up in 2023. Two years ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum teamed up at The Crawsover to share the court with guys like Aaron Gordon, Isaiah Thomas, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, and more NBA talent.
With the league expected to return next summer, fans could see another highly anticipated NBA star team up. During his interview with The Seattle Times, Crawford revealed that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson have expressed interest in making their way to Seattle, setting up for an incredible team-up.
Crawford expressed what this type of interest from NBA stars means for the Seattle-based Pro-Am league.
“It shows that, you know, the pro-am and Seattle basketball is not only on the map, but, you know, the best in the world are checking in for it," Crawford said.
Of course, Williamson and Curry are on very different levels of stardom, but many could argue that they would be just as exciting to watch in a Pro-Am environment. Giving Williamson a chance to pull out some similar highlights as his high school days would be an absolute show, especially if he is sharing the court with a superstar like Curry.