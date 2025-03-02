Former Lakers, Clippers Center Joins New Team
When the season began, it seemed like Mo Bamba was going to be the dedicated backup big man for the LA Clippers.
After starting the season hurt, things didn't quite work out for Bamba in LA. The big man played a grand total of 28 games for the Clippers before ultimately being traded in a package to the Utah Jazz for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills. The Jazz later waived Bamba.
Now, the former Lakers, Clippers, and Magic big man has found a new home with the Birmingham Squadron. The Birmingham Squadron is the G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans.
While Bamba didn't work out for the Clippers, he wasn't completely awful in his role. In 28 games, he averaged 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on 47/30/68 shooting from the field. In his last game with the Clippers, Bamba put up 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 steal in only 15 minutes.
Bamba's best game with the Clippers was easily against the Washington Wizards, where he put up 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 blocks on 67/100/100 shooting from the field.
One would have to imagine that if the Pelicans enjoy Bamba's time on the Squadron, they'll likely bring him up for some games on the main roster.
For now, the former LA big man will have to grind in the G League.
