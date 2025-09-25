Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague Doesn't Hold Back With Zion Williamson Comments
The New Orleans Pelicans are starting to generate some buzz for next season, despite having one of the lower projected win totals for the 2025-26 season. A main reason for this buzz is around Zion Williamson, as the star forward appears to be in the best shape he's been since entering the NBA in 2019 out of Duke.
This past Tuesday, the Pelicans held their annual media day, where members of the press were able to hear from the players and inquire about the upcoming season. When Williamson made his appearance, fans were shocked to see the change in the physique of the star forward, appearing to have lost a significant amount of weight.
During his press conference, Williamson touched on topics such as his relationship with new front office personnel Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver, his responsibilities with the team, the outside noise, and how he's transformed his body this offseason.
Certainly, a press conference that has people now buying stock in Williamson, former NBA All-Star and host of the Club 520 Podcast, Jeff Teague, wasn't buying into his comments.
Jeff Teague Drills Into Williamson's Press Conference
“This is probably the dumbest press conference I've heard in my life. All of this stuff is because of you… You choose to eat, be out of shape…," Teague said. "Now you decide to lock in… I ain't a fan no more… You were damn near 300 pounds.”
Teague emphasized that, as a professional athlete like Williamson who is earning $40 million per year, the least he can do is take care of his body to continue earning money and succeed in basketball. Teague also highlighted Williamson's unique contract, where the final three years are non-guaranteed and allow the Pelicans to get off him without any dead cap.
While Williamson may look like a changed player, who is more in shape, the reality is that he has already beaten his body up with injuries through six years in the NBA. Over his time in the NBA, he's missed an entire season and played in just 214 games, which ranks second-lowest among the Top 10 of the 2019 Draft (only Jarrett Culver is lower).
Therefore, in order for Teague to change his mind about Williamson, he'll likely have to see him play a healthy season and be a star night in and night out for the Pelicans. If Williamson can change the narrative around him, be healthy, and take care of his body, he could very well push the Pelicans into the postseason in 2026.