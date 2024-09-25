Former NBA Big Man Joining New Orleans Pelicans Staff as Developmental Coach
The New Orleans Pelicans continue to add to their roster and staff ahead of the 2024-2025 season. According to reports, former NBA player Greg Monroe joins the Pelicans' staff as a developmental coach. The move follows the team's addition of former NBA sharpshooter Jodie Meeks earlier this week.
Monroe is a former Helen Cox High School star who attended the University of Georgetown before being drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. Monroe spent ten seasons in the league, with additional stops at Milwaukee, Boston, and Philadelphia. His best years came with the Pistons when he averaged 14.3 points and 9.2 rebounds over his five seasons in Detroit.
He last played in the NBA in 2022, then joined the Chinese Basketball Association and retired the following year. The new coaching role represents his first stint in the coaching world. Monroe will join Corey Brewer, who is already on staff as a player development coach.
The Baton Rouge native may be in charge of coaching the big men on the roster. New Orleans brought in veteran Daniel Theis on a one-year deal this offseason, but it has many young centers that need training. Yves Missi is their rookie center drafted in the first round of this year's NBA Draft. The former Baylor standout only has three years of organized basketball under his belt, so a traditional big man like Monroe can guide the young rookie under his wing.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Trey Jemison, and even Karlo Matkovic could see minutes at the center this season. New Orleans lost Jonas Valanciunas, Cody Zeller, and Larry Nance, Jr. this summer via various trades. The team plans to play smaller and faster this year, utilizing smaller lineups to its advantage. Star forward Zion Williamson will also be used at the center position this year.
New Orleans opens training camp next week in Nashville, Tennesee, since renovations are ongoing at their Metairie practice facility. The entire team expects to attend after Brandon Ingram skipped the team's voluntary workouts in California earlier this month. Ingram and the Pelicans could not reach a deal on the max contract requested by his camp. He enters the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. Many expect the Pelicans to move the former All-Star forward this year before the trade deadline.
New Orleans opens its regular season on Oct. 23rd at home against the Chicago Bulls.