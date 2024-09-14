Former NBA Player Praises New Orleans Pelicans Acquisition Of Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin vowed that this summer would not be one of "complacency" for the team.
The Pelicans made one of the biggest trades this summer by acquiring former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks.
New Orleans parted ways with Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, Cody Zeller, and two future first-round picks in exchange for the dynamic backcourt guard.
Murray figures to give the Pelicans another playmaker who can score when the play breaks down and make good decisions in the clutch.
Last season, the former Seattle native averaged a career-high 22.5 points per game and made over 200 three-pointers. Many believed the pairing of him and Hawks guard Trae Young would be a dynamic duo for years in Atlanta.
The pair only spent two seasons together with the Hawks, making the playoffs once and missing the second season.
Atlanta decided to pivot and split the tandem up, retaining their three-time All-Star point guard Young.
Former Hawks point guard Mike Bibby weighed in on how the acquisition of Murray could benefit the Pelicans.
Bibby spoke with Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson on the "Scoop B Radio Podcast" to confirm the impact a player like Murray will have in New Orleans.
“I think it’s going to help them out a lot,” the former 17-year guard said. “I think that’s what they might have been missing in New Orleans. They might have been missing that."
Bibby also explained how much he loved CJ McCollum's game and how he reminds him of himself with a similar playing style.
The former No. 2 overall pick in 1998 appeared in over 1,000 regular season games with career averages of 14.7 points and 5.5 assists per contest. Bibby reached the NBA Finals as a member of the Miami Heat during the 2010-2011 season, but the Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
The Pelicans have never reached an NBA Finals in franchise history, making them just one of five teams with that distinction.
New Orleans won 49 games last season, the second-most in team history, but were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Zion Williamson, once again, did not participate in the playoffs after injuring his hamstring in the Play-In Tournament versus the Los Angeles Lakers.
For the Pelicans to have any chance of competing this season, a healthy Williamson must be on the court.
How quickly Murray and Williamson gel together will be a major factor to watch this year.
Williamson was the only player to attend Murray's introductory press conference in New Orleans, so the two are slowly building a chemistry that is key for the Pelicans in the crowded Western Conference.