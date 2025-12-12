Jose Alvarado Already Has a Contender Interested in Trading for Him

With the NBA trade season kicking off on December 15, when players who signed offseason deals become eligible to be traded, rumors are swirling around potential moves the 4-22 New Orleans Pelicans will make. One of the names that has come up frequently is backup point guard Jose Alvarado. The fifth-year guard is being tied to his hometown New York Knicks in the latest trade speculation.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the New York Knicks have their eyes firmly fixed on the 27-year-old spark plug. The Knicks are in need of a backup point guard to support Jalen Brunson after a shoulder injury to Landry Shamet that will sideline him for at least four weeks. Guard Deuce McBride is also out with an ankle injury, but he is expected to be back soon. Still, getting additional backcourt reinforcements could prove pivotal for Brunson not to wear down during the regular season before a hopeful playoff run.

Knicks Will Be Suitors for Jose Alvarado if Pelicans Make Him Available

Alvarado is making $4.5 million this season, and with the Knicks hovering around the second apron, acquiring him would not break the bank. New Orleans will eventually have a crowded backcourt whenever Dejounte Murray returns from his Achilles injury, which he suffered last season. Reports are that the former All-Star is targeting a January return to the court.

With the emergence of rookie Jeremiah Fears and the acquisition of Jordan Poole this offseason, there may not be minutes for Alvarado when Murray returns.

The former undrafted guard from Georgia Tech has been a crowd favourite in New Orleans since his arrival. From his trademark backcourt steals to his grit on the court, Alvarado has earned the nickname ‘Grand Theft Alvarado’ to fanfare both locally and nationally. The Brooklyn native is unapologetic about his love for his hometown, however.

In a recent interview with Landon Buford on R.Org, Alvarado is currently trying to build a basketball court back home for the children in New York. “I’m building a court in New York for the youth,” he told Buford. “Just for them to get in the gym a little bit here and there.” The young guard also spoke about what separates New York from other places.

“New York is my hometown, so I’m biased,” Alvarado shared. “But definitely the best. Growing up playing there creates an atmosphere and a character that a lot of areas can’t do for you. It’s competitors everywhere. It’s toughness everywhere. It’s the Mecca.”

This season, Alvarado is averaging 8.9 points and 3.3 assists on a career-high 37.6% from beyond the arc. New Orleans could get at least a couple of second-round picks or another player back in the trade, which should prove beneficial to them in the future. The Pelicans currently do not have a second-round pick until 2030.

This deal allows the Pelicans to recoup young assets and draft capital while giving Alvarado a chance to compete for a title in his home city.

