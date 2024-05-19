Former New Orleans Pelicans Assistant Records Her First Win As A Head Coach With The WNBA's Chicago Sky
Teresa Weatherspoon recorded her first victory as a head coach of the Chicago Sky with an 83-74 win over the Dallas Wings. Her team used a well balanced offensive attack against the Wings with six players in double figures. Coach T-Spoon is still respected for her coaching and mentorship with Zion Williamson as an assistant on Willie Green's New Orleans Pelicans staff.
"Sometimes when things are said at halftime, they want to see how you respond," Coach Weatherspoon told her team in the locker room after securing the victory. "You guys came out and responded in the second half, and you did it as a unit. It doesn't matter if the calls go your way. You continue to play. That's the most important thing. You stay together. You fought together. You found a way to go and get it done. This means a lot to me. This first win means more to me than you all can ever imagine. I love every one of you guys. This only one of many to come."
LSU's recent graduate, Angel Reese, showcased her potential with another solid performance in her second game. The rookie forward was one rebound away from her first double-double as a professional in 25 minutes of game action. Reese registered 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists in the win.
Chicago had six players scoring in double figures: Angel Reese (11), Diamond DeShields (16), Elizabeth Williams (12), Marina Mabrey (14), Dana Evans (12), and Chennedy Carter (12). Williams led the Sky with notched 10 boards en route to a double-double on the evening.
Next, the Sky will travel to New York to face the Liberty in a primetime event at Barclays Center on Thursday, May 23.