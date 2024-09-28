Former Pelicans Assistant Coach's WNBA Firing Causes Stir On Social Media
Angel Reese voiced frustration and sadness on social media after learning that former New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach and now former WNBA Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon was fired after one season in Chicago. The former LSU standout seemed shocked by the news, 'heartbroken' and at a loss for words. The Sky finished the season 13-27, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Weatherspoon joined Chicago after spending four seasons in New Orleans. She started as a two-way player development coach before becoming a full-time assistant coach a year later. The Pelicans parted ways with the former WNBA great, which surprised many, given her special bond with New Orleans star forward Zion Williamson.
Williamson spoke glowingly on many occasions about how Weatherspoon helped him mentally and emotionally get through rough patches when he was out for an extended time with injuries.
"She asked me am I alright? Usually I brush it off like 'yeah im straight'... but I trust Tspoon I was like "Nah im not." Her first response wasn't words, she just cried for me... That's my big sister. She was there."
Weatherspoon echoed the close bond she and Williamson shared during an interview in 2022. “I didn’t want him to feel alone. And when I tell you there were some dark days for that young man, there was some dark days. . . . It was much bigger than basketball at that point. You didn’t want to lose a young man.”
Weatherspoon was one of the original players in the WNBA's inaugural season of 1997. She became the first woman to record double-digit assists in a WNBA game. Her career spanned eight seasons, and she made five All-Star teams and was named Defensive Player of the Year twice. She is a member of the WNBA 15th and 20th Anniversary Team.
After her playing career, Weatherspoon joined the University of Louisiana Tech as an assistant coach before becoming head coach in 2008. Over a six-year span, she led the Lady Techsters to two NCAA tournament appearances. The basketball great joined the Pelicans in 2019.
The Pelicans retained player development coach Corey Brewer on the staff and recently added former New Orleans-area native Greg Monroe as a player development coach.
New Orleans begins their training camp on Oct. 1st in Nashville, Tennesee, before returning home to begin preseason play on Oct. 7th. The Pelicans play one home preseason game before finishing the remaining slate on the road. Their season starts on Oct. 23rd when they host the Chicago Bulls.