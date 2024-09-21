Has New Orleans Pelicans Shooting Guard CJ McCollum Become Underrated?
With training camp and the preseason right around the corner for the New Orleans Pelicans, the franchise will be focused on trying to take another step forward this season.
Last year, the Pelicans were able to make the playoffs as the eighth seed after qualifying during the NBA Play-In Tournament. However, they didn’t have their star, Zion Williamson in the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the series didn’t go well for New Orleans.
This offseason, the Pelicans did make a big splash in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, as they acquired guard Dejounte Murray. The young guard is an excellent player at both ends of the court and will help improve the team.
Last season, we saw the core of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and C.J. McCollum all have solid individual seasons, and the hope is that Murray will fit in nicely with them.
While a lot of the attention is on Williamson and Ingram, McCollum is still a very good player in the league. Even though he might not be in his prime like he was with Damian Lillard on the Portland Trail Blazers, McCollum is still very good.
Recently, CBS Sports ranked the Top-100 players in the league and the Pelicans’ shooting guard came in ranked 74th, a four-spot drop from last season.
“Only seven players have averaged at least 20 points in each of the last nine seasons: LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Paul George, DeMar DeRozan and… CJ McCollum. The veteran shooting guard has been one of the most reliable scorers of his generation, and is coming off another solid season for the Pelicans. His ability to play with or without the ball in his hands has been a major reason for his continued success and will make it easier for the Pelicans to integrate Dejounte Murray. -- Jack Maloney”
McCollum being ranked 74th coming into the season might be a little low. While he is the third option for New Orleans on offense behind Williamson and Ingram currently, he still averaged over 20 points a night last season.
The veteran shooting guard had an excellent season from behind the arc as well last season, as he shot 42.9 percent from deep. Seeing players like Alex Caruso and Jalen Suggs ranked above him is a bit surprising, as McCollum has possibly become underrated in the league.
With a lot of talent in New Orleans heading into the season, McCollum’s scoring streak might come to an end, but he is still a very good player in the league.