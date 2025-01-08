Injury Reports for New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers
The New Orleans Pelicans look to get back in the win column after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Coming into town are the Portland Trail Blazers, who have defeated the Pelicans twice already, including an 18-point win in New Orleans on November 4th. The Pelicans are trying to return to a healthier space as a team.
Zion Williamson returned to action after a two-month absence due to a hamstring strain. The two-time all-star impressed with 22 points on 9/15 shooting in his return. New Orleans released their injury report for Wednesday night's game, and Williamson has been officially ruled out.
The Pelicans say they are resting the star for 'return to competition reconditioning.' Along with Williamson are Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Trey Murphy III (ankle) missing the game versus Portland. Dejounte Murray is listed as questionable with right elbow soreness, but that has been his same designation for the last three games. After recording his first triple-double as a Pelican on Sunday, Murray scored a team-high 27 points in Tuesday's loss.
Portland lists Jerami Grant (face contusion) and Matisse Thybulle (right ankle) out for Wednesday, while Deni Avdija (right wrist sprain) and Donovan Clingan (rest) are questionable. The Blazers are 4-15 on the road this year.
Wednesday's matchup between New Orleans and Portland is the 79th matchup between the teams, each winning 39 games in the series. The Pelicans are 7-30 on the year and just looking to get healthy at some point to see how well the group plays together.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors