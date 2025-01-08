Pelicans Scoop

Injury Reports for New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers

The Pelicans and Trail Blazers have released their injury reports.

Terry Kimble

Oct 25, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots the ball against Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots the ball against Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans look to get back in the win column after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Coming into town are the Portland Trail Blazers, who have defeated the Pelicans twice already, including an 18-point win in New Orleans on November 4th. The Pelicans are trying to return to a healthier space as a team.

Zion Williamson returned to action after a two-month absence due to a hamstring strain. The two-time all-star impressed with 22 points on 9/15 shooting in his return. New Orleans released their injury report for Wednesday night's game, and Williamson has been officially ruled out.

The Pelicans say they are resting the star for 'return to competition reconditioning.' Along with Williamson are Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Trey Murphy III (ankle) missing the game versus Portland. Dejounte Murray is listed as questionable with right elbow soreness, but that has been his same designation for the last three games. After recording his first triple-double as a Pelican on Sunday, Murray scored a team-high 27 points in Tuesday's loss.

Portland lists Jerami Grant (face contusion) and Matisse Thybulle (right ankle) out for Wednesday, while Deni Avdija (right wrist sprain) and Donovan Clingan (rest) are questionable. The Blazers are 4-15 on the road this year.

Nov 10, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Wednesday's matchup between New Orleans and Portland is the 79th matchup between the teams, each winning 39 games in the series. The Pelicans are 7-30 on the year and just looking to get healthy at some point to see how well the group plays together.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.

