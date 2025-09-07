Is NBA Superstar Zion Williamson No Longer the Face of the Pelicans?
The New Orleans Pelicans felt like they hit the jackpot in 2019 when they landed the first overall pick and were able to draft Zion Williamson out of Duke. Williamson was a highly touted prospect coming out of college and was expected to be the new face of the franchise for New Orleans.
While Williamson has been incredible when healthy, the 25-year-old forward has struggled to stay on the floor. Through his six seasons in the NBA, Williamson has played 60 or more games just twice, and has played 30 or fewer in each of his other four seasons.
The two-time All-Star still has not reached his potential at the next level, and many question if he ever will.
Is Zion the future of New Orleans?
Williamson played just 30 games in the 2024-25 season, and many are growing concerned over his injuries and off-court habits. If Williamson were to lock into getting in shape and was able to stay healthy for an entire season, the narrative around him would be entirely different, but the Pelicans have a reason to be concerned about his future.
Unfortunately, even if Williamson's future in New Orleans is cloudy, they have nobody else to turn to. Even though Trey Murphy III could be an All-Star and rookie guard Jeremiah Fears has very high potential, it is hard to say that anybody else can overtake Williamson as the "face of the franchise."
New executive Joe Dumars has assured that Williamson remains the franchise cornerstone going forward, but the 2025-26 season could be his last chance to prove himself. For now, Williamson is the face of the Pelicans, but this upcoming NBA season will undoubtedly be the most important of his career.
Pelicans building around Zion
The Pelicans have done a great job of putting a talented team around Williamson, even after trading away co-stars Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. This offseason, the Pelicans have added Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, Saddiq Bey, Jeremiah Fears, and Derik Queen, and if his supporting cast of Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, and Yves Missi can stay healthy, they could have a dangerous squad.
The Pelicans certainly have an interesting outlook heading into the 2025-26 season, and it all comes down to whether they can stay healthy or not. Of course, the Pelicans will continue to lean on Williamson, and the star forward will look to make the most of his make-or-break season.