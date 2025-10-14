Jordan Poole Compares Pelicans to Championship Warriors Team
When the New Orleans Pelicans added star guard Jordan Poole into the fold this offseason, one of the immediate takeaways was that there would now be a much-needed injection of NBA championship experience in a locker room that desperately needed it. New Orleans parted ways with cornerstone CJ McCollum to acquire Poole, signaling its intentions as a franchise.
In addition to adding Poole, the Pelicans also landed his former Golden State Warriors teammate in center Kevon Looney. Looney was a more consistent presence in Golden State’s dynasty years, winning three rings with the franchise. Looney was an everyday starter for the Warriors during their 2022 championship run and averaged six points per game.
With two critical members of that championship team preparing to play their first season back together in New Orleans, Poole made it clear that he believes this Pelicans team has plenty of similarities to the championship Warriors team that he and Looney played on.
“As soon as you walk into a locker room at the beginning of the season, you can kind of feel it in the locker room, with the guys, the chemistry, the camaraderie,” Poole said. “We've got guys that compete, where you don't have to make us get after each other, or make us play hard against each other.
While the product on the court matters significantly, how a team operates in the locker room and their synergy can be just as important.
“We've got guys that just want to naturally get better. I think iron sharpens iron is a really good quote for this team. Being able to go into the locker room with a group of guys who just want to go and hoop is fun for us. Definitely elements of a championship team."
Experience and Youth
While Poole and Looney do bring a necessary level of experience to the Pelicans’ locker room, Poole believes the team’s youth, combined with that experience, is what has the team feeling some confidence ahead of the upcoming regular season.
“I think (the talent) is good,” Poole continued. “I think we've all got enough experience in the league to understand what it's like, but we're young enough to still put ourselves in positions to keep learning and keep growing.
“We're at an age where we can do it together. We can all kind of grow up in this process, get in the playoffs, play meaningful games, go through tough stretches together as a unit, and that's really what builds teams.”
The Pelicans open the season on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 22 and will play their home opener against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 24.