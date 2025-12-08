Latest Jonathan Kuminga Saga Opens Pelicans' Trade Opportunity

The Jonathan Kuminga debacle in Golden State continues to be one of the most fascinating storylines in the NBA. After being in a deadlock in contract extension negotiations all offseason, Kuminga re-signed with the Warriors on a two-year, $48.5 million deal. It only took 25 games for the relationship to sour once again as the 23-year-old forward was a DNP-Coach's Decision in Golden State's Sunday night win over the Bulls.

This has naturally brought up trade speculations. Kuminga has been at the center of trade buzz for a long time, but no deal has materialized so far. The talented athlete wants a larger role in Golden State, but the Warriors have consistently not given him what he has been looking for. Kerr wants ball movement and activity off the ball from his players, and Kuminga hasn't been able to fit what the Warriors prioritize offensively.

Jonathan Kuminga Could Be a Good Fit for Pelicans

One team's loss could be another's treasure. Kuminga is a smooth athlete with a ton of explosion. He attacks the basket, can handle the ball, and is an improved shooter. The New Orleans Pelicans could be exactly what Kuminga needs as he tries to re-establish his career. The rebuilding Pelicans could give Kuminga all the developmental reps he can handle and make him a primary offensive weapon. He is already a decent perimeter defender, and could give the Pelicans a boost on that end of the floor as well.

The Pelicans have a few players who could interest the Warriors. Trey Murphy III is the most obvious name there, but it would require at least one first-rounder in addition to Kuminga for the Pelicans to seriously consider such a move.

A more likely scenario involves Herb Jones. The three-and-D wing is a better fit for the Warriors, as he can take on the tough defensive assignments on one end and knock down open jumpers on the other. The Pelicans will need to add one more player in a Jones-for-Kuminga trade to match salaries, but it could be someone like Kevon Looney, Jose Alvarado, or Saddiq Bey, which won't hurt the Pelicans' long-term prospects. Considering how poorly the Kuminga experience is going in Golden State, the Pelicans could ask for additional draft capital as well.

Kuminga can't legally be traded until January 15, but that should still give the Pelicans enough time to swing a deal between then and the February 5 trade deadline. Joe Dumars & Co. have a lot of work to do after building the team with the worst record in the NBA. This requires swinging big for high-upside plays, like trading for Kuminga.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: