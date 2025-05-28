Lakers Big Man, Ex-Pelican, Not Expected To Stay In LA
Los Angeles Lakers center and ex-New Orleans Pelican Jaxson Hayes will most likely be wearing a new uniform next season, according to the latest reports from Lakers insider Anthony Irwin.
It's a predictable divorce, considering the fact that Hayes' minutes were essentially reduced to nothing in the playoffs. Hayes was predictably unhappy with that development, and the Lakers had questions about how he willing he would be to accept his role going forward.
"In terms of returning talent, sources say there is an outside chance of Jaxson Hayes returning, but he wasn't thrilled about his role disappearing in the postseason and the money he lost as his minutes dwindled," Irwin wrote. "From the Lakers perspective, they're weighing Redick losing faith in him, how he might handle them bringing in his replacement or the inevitable demotion he'd be in line for this summer."
Hayes averaged 6.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game during the regular season but played just 7.8 minutes per game during the playoffs, as his inability to score made him largely unplayable. Irwin also urged the Lakers to consider Hayes' off-the-court history before re-signing him this offseason, referring to a 2021 video that shows him in a domestic dispute.
"The Lakers would also be wise to consider the perception of re-signing a player who had a league investigation hanging over his head," Irwin added.
Hayes was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft and spent four seasons with the team before signing with the Lakers during the 2023 free agency period.
