NBA Trade Idea Swaps $60 Million Celtics Star With Top Defensive Player
The Boston Celtics are in a tough position this summer, looking to shed some money while staying competitive. Of course, Jayson Tatum's heartbreaking Achilles injury that he suffered in the playoffs will sideline him for much, if not all, of their 2025-26 campaign, but they can still try to get back to championship form.
As the Celtics look to save some money, star big man Kristaps Porzingis has been heavily mentioned as a top trade candidate.
"Ultimately, the idea of moving someone to save money points in the direction of Kristaps Porzingis," ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel wrote.
If the Celtics were to trade Porzingis this offseason, they would certainly be looking for cheaper options that keep them competitive. Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes proposed a trade idea that does just that for Boston. In this deal, the Celtics would send Porzingis to the New Orleans Pelicans.
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics receive: Herb Jones, Kelly Olynyk
Of course, this deal could cause some problems for both sides, especially New Orleans sending out one of the best wing defenders in the NBA for a one-year rental of Porzingis.
"Maybe the Pels wouldn't be willing to give up such a valuable defensive wing for one year of KP along with Pritchard," Hughes wrote. "But New Orleans will be without point guard Dejounte Murray for most or all of the 2025-26 season, creating a need at the 1. Pritchard isn't a pure point guard, but he can guard the position, and his elite spot-up shooting would work well as an outlet next to Zion Williamson."
The Celtics are certainly trying to avoid throwing in NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner Payton Pritchard in any deal, but it would likely be the only way for New Orleans to entertain the idea of bringing in an injury-prone Porzingis.
This trade idea is an awkward proposal for both sides, but could still benefit each team in certain ways.