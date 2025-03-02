NBA Announces Kevin Durant Punishment After Suns-Pelicans
On Friday night against the Pelicans, Kevin Durant surprisingly hit rookie big man Karlo Matkovic in the first quarter. Despite the Suns being up double digits for the majority of the game, Durant let his frustrations out on the rookie.
In real-time, very little was made of the interaction during the game. However, fans online were shocked to see Durant take a swing at Matkovic almost out of nowhere.
Two days later, the NBA decided to make an official announcement and punishment on Durant for his actions. They made the announcement on social media.
Via @NBAOfficial: "After league review, Kevin Durant (PHX) has been assessed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 1 for this action against Karlo Matković (NOP) at 1:29 of 1st qtr on 2/28/25."
If the game between the Suns and Pelicans wasn't a blowout, making this decision could have been far more controversial for the league. Durant's flagrant would have resulted in free throws and possession for the Pelicans and could have been a huge game-changer in another situation. Fortunately, it wasn't, but the league should still conduct better officiating overall.
The Pelicans surprisingly split their pair of games against the Phoenix Suns in their back-to-back this week. Now, New Orleans faced off against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, while the Suns face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
