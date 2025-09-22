NBA Executives Bash Pelicans for Controversial Offseason Moves
The Western Conference in the NBA is not for the weak. The Oklahoma City Thunder won their first title with a dominant regular season, backed by the league's MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a cast of star role players, and the offseason was all geared towards dethroning them.
The Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers added critical pieces to their teams in order to have a chance to match up with the Thunder.
Then, that leaves teams like the New Orleans Pelicans in a tough spot. New Orleans had a 21-61 record in the 2024-25 season after a mountain of injuries piled up.
After a playoff berth in 2024, the Pelicans were at the bottom of the Western Conference last season, but is there any reason for hope?
Executives Are Not High on the Pelicans
The league-wide consensus this offseason has been that the Pelicans made some confusing decisions.
After Joe Dumars took over as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Pelicans in April, it was clear that there would be a sweeping refresh of thought process and decision-making, with a focus on youth.
A new ESPN article by Tim Bontemps asked NBA executives about their thoughts on certain aspects of the NBA offseason, and the Pelicans were included on a negative list.
“The Pelicans more than doubled anyone else's total, with voters not only disliking the price they paid on draft night to land Derik Queen, but also taking on Jordan Poole in exchange for C.J. McCollum's expiring deal. 'I just don't get what they are doing,' one East executive said," Bontemps wrote.
When asked what the worst offseason move of the offseason was, executives across the league voted that the Pelicans trading an unprotected pick swap as the worst.
“The Pelicans sending out an unprotected swap in the next year to move up 10 spots back in June's draft took the top spot handily, but the two other moves to receive more than a single vote were Portland trading for Jrue Holiday and the Suns choosing to waive and stretch the nearly $100 million on Bradley Beal's contract,” Bontemps continued.
A Pushback on the Pelicans Hate
Was it an ideal offseason for New Orleans? No, but acting like they are less talented than some of the worst teams in the NBA is a bit of a reach in my opinion.
They still have Zion Williamson, who has injury concerns, but when healthy, can be one of the most dominant forces in the NBA.
Then, the return of Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones, who are both some of the most coveted role players in the league, will surely help the Pelicans.
Lastly, they added a veteran big in Kevon Looney, and have a great young center asset in Yves Missi.
Is trading up forbidden in the league? Yes, but let's just wait and see on Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. To act like there have been no wrong predictions about draft picks over the years would be ignorant, and those two could blossom into something valuable over time.
