NBA Fans React to Zion Williamson's Viral Offseason Appearance
With the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans took Zion Williamson, and the high-flying forward had extremely high expectations as he entered the league. Williamson played just 24 games in his rookie season, but still managed to finish third in NBA Rookie of the Year voting after averaging 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Williamson has been dealing with injuries throughout his six-year career, playing over 60 games in a season just twice, but has managed to make two All-Star appearances and continues to prove he is one of the best talents in the league when healthy.
Williamson, 25, has commonly been knocked for his injury problems, but there has been even more of a growing concern around the star forward.
Zion Williamson's weight
Williamson's weight has been a huge concern throughout his career, as he has been floating around 280 pounds for most of his time in college and the NBA. However, Williamson made huge strides last season, reportedly getting down to 264 pounds, but a recent offseason picture has fans questioning his shape again.
Zion Williamson enjoying summer
(h/t @big_business_ )"
Of course, there is still plenty of time until the 2025-26 NBA season starts, giving Williamson a chance to get back in shape, and, all things considered, he could be in worse offseason shape than this picture shows.
Still, plenty of fans took to social media to react to this viral picture of Williamson.
"Bro needs to get on that Luka routine," one fan said following Luka Doncic's impressive weight loss.
"Yea this guy will probably never reach his potential sadly," another fan bluntly said.
"Zion doesn't take the NBA seriously," a fan replied. "The Pelicans are cooked yet again this season."
"Stay healthy Z being only 25 years old you still have time to prove you’re one of the best!" another fan commented.
The Pelicans are counting on Williamson to get in shape and stay healthy, especially with how talented their roster is for the 2025-26 season. With guys like Jordan Poole, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Yves Missi, Saddiq Bey, and Jeremiah Fears rounding out their core, the Pelicans have plenty of talent to make a playoff push next season.
It is certainly hard to judge Williamson's shape from one offseason picture, but history is not in his favor.