NBA Insider Suggests Trade Market Has Quieted for New Orleans Pelicans Star
After the New Orleans Pelicans pulled off a blockbuster trade in early-July to get Dejounte Murray into the mix by trading away four players and two draft picks, their front office started focusing on the next thing that needs to get done.
For their star Brandon Ingram, he was hoping that meant signing him to a max contract extension.
However, it was reported the Pelicans didn't feel the same way, preferring to keep him in the mix but not at the price he and his camp have been searching for this summer. Because he also has another year left on his current deal, there is no rush to get something done before the upcoming season.
Still, if Ingram were to be in their plans moving forward, both parties would work on getting something done at this point of the year.
Instead, New Orleans has been shopping the star wing, trying to use him as a piece that would get them a viable starting center they need following the departure of Jonas Valanciunas in free agency, and losing Larry Nance Jr. in the Murray deal.
Normally, when a one-time All-Star and past Most Improved Player of the Year winner is dangled on the market, there are teams who are interested.
That hasn't been the case for Ingram and the Pelicans.
They are still going to search for a trade partner with the hope they can get back a win now piece at the center position, but there is a real chance the 6-foot-8 wing is on this roster by the time the upcoming season begins.
NBA insider Zach Lowe discussed this situation on his podcast, "The Lowe Post."
"I haven't really heard much buzz that the Pelicans are psyched about giving him that massive of an extension. I also haven't heard much buzz ... about Brandon Ingram being traded anywhere imminently," he said.
There isn't a whole lot of new information in this regarding what could eventually happen, but it is telling that a prominent insider hasn't heard that teams are interested in acquiring the talented wing at this point in the offseason.
This continues to be something to monitor.
Ingram and the franchise have both stated they would like him to remain part of the organization going forward, so it will all come down to finances like most things do.