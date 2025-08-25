NBA Insiders Predict Zion Williamson, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Requests
The 2025 NBA offseason started out with a load of trade rumors, especially centered around stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson. While Durant has been the only NBA All-Star to get traded this summer, that does not mean trade talks with the other stars are done.
The New Orleans Pelicans are in a weird spot with Zion Williamson, as he has been their franchise cornerstone since getting drafted first overall in 2019, but injury concerns and off-court issues are certainly giving the front office a reason to second-guess his future.
Zion Williamson outlook
Williamson, 25, played just 30 games last season, but like always, continues to be a dominant force when healthy. The two-time All-Star averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game last season, but the Pelicans were still just 10-20 when he played.
While the Pelicans are running out of reasons to keep Williamson, unless they are able to turn things around during the 2025-26 season, which is possible. The Pelicans have put together a talented roster around Williamson, headlined by guys like Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and Jordan Poole, but it could get to a point where the 25-year-old star does not want to be in New Orleans anymore.
Zion and Giannis could request trades
ESPN recently polled its NBA insiders about some of the league's biggest questions heading into the 2025-26 season, with one of the most intriguing questions being, "The next superstar to request a trade will be ...?"
Pelicans' Zion Williamson came out on top of the poll with ten votes, while Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was right behind him with seven votes. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was also in the conversation, tallying six votes.
"If Williamson can have a strong start to the season -- and avoid the injury bug that has plagued his career -- it's feasible that he could seek a fresh start instead of remaining with a New Orleans franchise that seems stuck in neutral," ESPN's Tim MacMahon explained.
How these trades would change the NBA
Of course, the impact of a potential Antetokounmpo trade is simple. Whoever lands the two-time NBA MVP is an automatic title contender. However, with Antetokounmpo and his situation in Milwaukee, it does not seem like he wants to leave; it is more about the franchise continuing to properly build around him.
It would be very unlikely for Antetokounmpo to request a trade midseason, but if the Bucks are still not improving and he does not want to waste another playoff run while in his prime, then it could happen, and the league would shift entirely.
A potential Williamson trade would not have as much of an impact, unless he finds the ideal home and can stay healthy and in shape. While it would be disappointing to see Williamson leave New Orleans before he accomplishes anything, a change of scenery could be the best thing for him. Getting a healthy Williamson on a competitive team could certainly fuel a title contender.