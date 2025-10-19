NBA Legend Steve Nash Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans' playoff and championship aspirations may rest entirely on the shoulders of one player. Last season was frustrating for Zion Williamson, who appeared in only 30 games before injuries derailed his campaign once again.
When he was healthy, though, he averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, showing that he can still be extremely effective when he is on the court.
Steve Nash Makes Bold Claim About Zion
NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash isn't sure Williamson can bear the weight of being the main option on the Pelicans. Speaking about the Pelicans' 2025-26 outlook on The Zach Lowe Show, Nash had concerns that many New Orleans fans are familiar with when discussing their franchise cornerstone.
"The number one thing is what do we have with Zion? Is he going to be healthy and is he going to play well? Is he going to be as dominant as we think? That's number one," Nash said.
"A lot more will depend on Zion, a guy who we're not even sure, he's lost the weight, and he's come in, we think, a position to come in and succeed and do well this year. That'll be a lot of pressure on him, and those tires have worn out quickly in the past. A little bit concerned as you are."
The pathway for Williamson to silence critics like Nash is simple: stay on the court and dominate.
When healthy, few players in the NBA have his combination of size, speed, and athleticism. His ability to consistently score in the paint makes him nearly unstoppable when attacking the rim, and maybe this loss of weight could boost those attributes.
This season, Williamson has reportedly arrived in peak physical condition, shedding weight and committing to an extensive training program. If he can maintain that type of dedication throughout the grind of an 82-game season, the Pelicans possess a legitimate top-15 player in the league.
What Can the Pelicans Do?
The Pelicans shouldn't be counted out yet in a loaded Western Conference. The front office made aggressive moves this offseason, acquiring Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey from Washington in exchange for CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk.
Poole, who averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds last season with the Wizards brings scoring punch and championship experience to the backcourt.
The addition of veteran center Kevon Looney on a two-year deal provides the playoff experience and leadership this roster desperately needs. When All-Star guard Dejounte Murray returns from his Achilles injury, expected after the New Year, the Pelicans will have one of the deepest rosters in the conference.
New Orleans also features an emerging star in Trey Murphy III, who had a breakout year last season, averaging 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 53 games. Add rookie Jeremiah Fears, selected seventh overall in the 2025 draft, alongside defensive ace Herbert Jones and sophomore center Yves Missi, and the pieces are in place for a playoff push.
Regardless, what Williamson can or cannot do will determine the fate of this roster.