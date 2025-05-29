NBA Trade Rumors: Zion Williamson's Future, Celtics and Cavaliers Stars on Move
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he expects this NBA offseason to be one of the craziest in league history, and the trade market will be the forefront of this summer's drama. With a weaker free agency class, many teams will turn to the trade market to make their moves, and some of the league's top stars are expected to become available.
With the 2025 NBA Draft less than a month away, trade talks will continue to heat up, but they are already scorching. There are plenty of trade rumors going around recently, and here are a few key ones.
Zion Williamson's Future With Pelicans
After plenty of talk about Zion Williamson's uncertain future with the New Orleans Pelicans, he is expected to stay with the franchise.
"It’s very unlikely Williamson gets moved in a trade before the 2025-26 season starts. There’s already been communication between Williamson, his camp and Dumars on several occasions. All parties feel pretty good about where things stand with the Pelicans-Williamson marriage heading into next season," The Athletic's Will Guillory reported.
Cavaliers Parting Ways With All-Stars
The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off another underwhelming playoff loss, despite having the second-best regular-season record in the NBA with 64 wins. After not getting it done when it matters, the Cavaleirs could be looking to make some changes, and the most likely trade block candidates? Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.
"I think the two untouchables are Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. I have been getting the sense that the Cavs would be more willing to entertain and at least consider possibilities for Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland than they have in the past," Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor said.
Jrue Holiday's Potential Suitors Emerge
After winning the 2024 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics suffered a second-round exit, and now the storied franchise is looking to save some money this summer. The Celtics have been expected to part ways with Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, or others. Now, Holiday's potential suitors continue to come to light.
The LA Clippers are the newest team to reportedly have interest in Holiday, although other teams like the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks have also been linked to the two-time champion.
"Holiday is expected to be pursued by several teams on the trade market, and a league source tells MassLive that the Los Angeles Clippers are one team expected to show interest in the 34-year-old guard this offseason," MassLive's Brian Robb wrote.
The NBA trade market could get hectic this offseason, and many title contenders could look much different by the start of the 2025-26 season.