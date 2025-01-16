NBA World Reacts to Massive Blown Call in Mavericks-Pelicans
The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans went down to the wire on Wednesday night at Smoothie King Center. With both teams down multiple stars, this was an evenly matched contest that was decided by just three points.
The Pelicans were without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, while the Mavericks were without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. For New Orleans, it was Dejounte Murray and Trey Murphy who led the way offensively, combining for 54 of the team’s 119 points.
Murphy also made the defensive play of the game, blocking Spencer Dinwiddie’s potential game-winning layup on what should have been a goaltending call.
The NBA world has been reacting to this blown call.
Via ESPN’s Bobby Marks: “I wish there was a function that the replay room can buzz the scorers table on missed calls in the last 2 minutes. The officials just missed a goal tending call that could have won the game for Dallas.”
Via MFFL Nation: “So let me get this straight. NBA officials can go review if someone’s foot was on the line for a three pointer, but they can’t review a missed goaltending call? The Dallas Mavericks should protest this loss and the NBA should genuinely consider giving them the win. That’s bad.”
Via Isaac Harris of Locked on Mavs: "Of all the replays and reviews we have at the end of basketball games there is nothing in place to call a clear goaltend. Make it make sense."
"Refs will review a shot to make sure it was a three at any point but can’t review an obvious goal-tend that decides the game," another fan added. "This is stupid."
"The easiest goaltend call I’ve ever seen in my life," Kyrie Center wrote on X.
This was a massive miss by the officials, especially in that moment.
