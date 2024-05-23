New Orleans Pelicans Associate HC James Borrego Rumored For Cavaliers, Interviewing For Lakers Head Coach Position
New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego is reportedly being considered for the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach position following JB Bickerstaff's dismissal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.
Borrego, Sam Cassell, and former Pelicans guard JJ Redick interviewed for the Los Angeles Lakers head coach position. His connection with Anthony Davis could be a driving force for the Lakers to consider Borrego, according to Shams Charania while on "Run It Back."
“I think when you’re the Lakers, you have to look into the future. Anthony Davis is someone that’s gonna play, gonna outlast likely LeBron James as a Laker, he’s 31-years-old in the prime of his career. And how do you make a hire that potentially does fit AD better, involving him in the coaching search process? And he has built a rapport with James Borrego, they overlapped a little bit in New Orleans. But when you look at James Borrego, Sam Cassell, they obviously have experience as either longtime assistants. And for James Borrego, he has been a head coach before as well."
Borrego was brought in to enhance the Pelicans' offense with new strategies for the 2023-24 season. Under his guidance, the team increased its win total from 42 to 49 regular-season victories and offensive rating from 114.4 to 117.4.
These improvements were also partly attributed to a healthier group, including Zion Williamson, who played 70 games for the Pelicans.
Borrego, 46, has coached in the NBA since 2003 as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs. After stints on the coaching staffs of the New Orleans Hornets (2010-12), Orlando Magic (2012-2014, interim HC in 2015), and again with the San Antonio Spurs (2015-18).
In 2018-2022, he took on the head coaching role with the Charlotte Hornets before joining the New Orleans Pelicans in 2023. His tenure with the Spurs saw the team clinch two NBA titles in 2005 and 2007
As the Spurs' assistant, the team won two NBA titles in 2005 and 2007.