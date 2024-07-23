New Orleans Pelicans Center Moving On Named Impactful Offseason Move
The New Orleans Pelicans have undergone some major changes to their roster this offseason. In many people’s opinion, the Pelicans' most impactful move was acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks.
Murray will help stabilize the backcourt, providing Willie Green with another ballhandler and playmaker alongside CJ McCollum to run the offense. His defensive prowess will also solidify what was already one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.
Along with the major backcourt change, the New Orleans frontcourt rotation will also look vastly different. More specifically, the center spot.
For the last three seasons, Jonas Valanciunas has been the starting center for the Pelicans. He has been productive and durable, providing the team with a consistent presence in the middle.
This offseason, his tenure with the franchise came to an end. As a free agent this offseason, Valanicuas opted to sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the Washington Wizards.
Over at ESPN, the signing of Valanciunas was named the most impactful transaction for the Wizards this summer. Here is what Bobby Marks had to say about the move.
“Drafting Sarr at No. 2 in the 2024 draft and trading for Valanciunas should improve a Washington defense that ranked last in second-chance points per game allowed and 29th in paint points per game allowed.
Valanciunas played in all 82 games last season for the New Orleans Pelicans, and he has ranked in the top 10 in total second chance points in each of the past five seasons,” Marks wrote.
Valanciunas is a difference maker on the glass. For his career he has averaged 2.8 offensive rebounds per game, overwhelming opponents with his size and aggressiveness on the boards.
On the defensive glass, he and Alex Sarr will help secure rebounds, ending offensive possessions for their opponents. While not the most intimidating rim protector, Valanciunas eats up space in the middle and will help improve those defensive metrics that Marks mentioned.
That is something Washington will benefit from greatly. A strong interior presence was lacking down the stretch last season after Daniel Gafford was traded to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the deadline.
Offensively, Valanciunas will be an outlet for a young Wizards team as well. Some offense can be run through him, as he is a capable playmaker and passer. Combined with his efficient shooting, he will prove to be one of the most valuable additions of the 2024 NBA offseason.