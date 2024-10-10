Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans Pelicans Could Have Former NBA Champion on Trade Wish List

Needing to address their need at the center spot, a former NBA champion could fit perfectly for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mar 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the second half at Smoothie King Center.
The New Orleans Pelicans have a clear need on their roster heading into the 2024-25 regular season.

Something has to be done with the center spot.

If the first preseason game was any indication of how things could look out of the gate, Daniel Theis will be the starting center. How long that will last for is anyone’s guess, if it even is the direction head coach Willie Green decides to go in.

With Trey Murphy sidelined by a hamstring injury, Theis could be in the starting five on Opening Night against the Chicago Bulls. But, once Murphy is healthy, will that change?

Given how the roster is currently constructed, it could be argued that when everyone is healthy, there isn’t a single center in the team’s top eight. Starting someone who may not be one of your eight best players is a tough obstacle to handle.

Should the opportunity present itself, the Pelicans should be actively seeking out upgrades at the center spot on the trade market. One player, in the opinion of Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, that is likely on their wish list is Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The [Myles] Turner thinking applies here as well. Lopez offers similar spacing but even better interior defense. At 36, Lopez may not have many quality years left. But he's anchored championship defenses in the recent past and has missed just seven games over the last two years. If the Bucks fall apart, New Orleans should swoop in for Lopez,” the NBA expert wrote in his piece highlighting the top three trade targets for every team in the league this season.

If you could pick attributes to create the perfect player to play alongside Zion Williamson in the frontcourt, Lopez could be the archetype.

Everything he does is a perfect complement to the explosive power forward. His ability to stretch the floor with good 3-point shooting would open things up on the perimeter.

Defensively, Lopez can anchor the team at the pivot. That would allow Williamson to play the help defender spot, one he was thriving in down the stretch last season with his ability to defend the rim.

Right now, the former NBA champion is almost assuredly not available. The Bucks aren’t going to throw in the towel on their Giannis Antetokounmpo/Damian Lillard duo after only one rocky season together.

But, if it becomes clear they are not a championship-caliber team, David Griffin should be picking up the phone and calling their front office immediately to see what it would cost to land Lopez.

