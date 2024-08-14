New Orleans Pelicans Defensive Star Visits Summer Youth Basketball Camp
When New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones isn't working on his own game, you can probably catch him training others on the fine details. Jones visited Sioux Falls, South Dakota recently to attend a Warwick Workout youth basketball camp. He spoke with the young campers and even ate lunch and took photos with them.
Warwick Workouts bills itself as offensive player development training, camps, and workouts for athletes of all levels. Their high-intensity, high-energy training sessions are designed to teach the skill sets needed to be successful, per their website.
The former second-round pick from Alabama is the perfect tutor to challenge kids on their offensive game. Jones was named to the NBA First-Team All-Defensive squad last year and was the only non-center to make the list. He is widely regarded as one of the best on-ball defenders in the league, while also improved his three-point shooting tremendously since his rookie year in the NBA.
Last season, he shot a career-high 41% from beyond the arc, a full eight percentage points better than the season before. The Pelicans forward had career-highs in minutes, points, assists, and field goal percentage for a New Orleans team that won 49 games last season.
Players like Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, and Brandon Ingram campaigned most of the season for Jones to be recognized as a top defender and he received his just do. Earlier this year, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed a proclamation making May 28th 'Not on Herb Day' in Lousisna, an ode to Jones' tenacity on defense.
“We’re signing a proclamation on behalf of Herb Jones, an incredible defensive player,” Landry said. “It just goes to show you that you can create stardom by not just scoring baskets but taking the ball away from those trying to score baskets.”
With the addition of Dejounte Murray, the Pelicans will have a formidable defensive backcourt that will give opposing offenses fits on a nightly basis. Murray made the All-Defensive Second Team in 2018 and was the NBA steals leader in 2022.
The acquisition of Murray leaves the Pelicans' Head Coach Willie Green with tons of options to close games. Lineups with Ingram, Williamson, Murray, CJ McCollum, Jones, and Trey Murphy III will be an adjustment to see who closes games on a nightly basis in New Orleans. Jones' improved three-point shooting and elite defensive skill set seem like a no-brainer to continue his rise in the NBA.