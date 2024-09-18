New Orleans Pelicans Land Six Players On Newest Top 100 Players List
The New Orleans Pelicans have plenty of optimism heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season. They enter the new year fresh off a 49-win season, the second-most wins in franchise history, and upgraded their already talented roster after acquiring dynamic guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks.
CBS Sports released their Top 100 Players list for the upcoming season, and the Pelicans had six players crack the rankings. That tied for the most with the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Oklahoma City Thunder. The group of journalists begin the Pelicans rankings with Zion Williamson at the No. 21 slot.
"He appeared in a career-high 70 regular-season games, and, right at the end, he even took a few jump shots when opponents sagged off of him. Now all the Pelicans are asking of him is to produce like an MVP candidate for a full season while they continue trying to put together a roster that can surround him with the defenders and shooters they need to make a leap."
Williamson appeared at No. 26 on the list last season, but the healthiest season of his career and his 40-point explosion against the Lakers in the Play-In Tournament boosted his ranking heading into this season.
His running mate for the last five seasons, Brandon Ingram, is the next Pelican on the list. Ingram's name is mired in controversy this summer with his contract extension not getting done with the team. He and his camp seek a max deal worth $45-$50 million annually. Ingram will head into the season on the last year of his current deal and will be an unrestricted free agent next season.
The writers at CBS Sports agree that "it would be surprising if Ingram isn't traded at some point before signing his next contract."
A player who was just traded to the Pelicans this summer, Dejounte Murray, is right behind Ingram at No. 52. Murray is coming off a career-high 22.5 points last year and made over 200 three-pointers. The Pelicans acquired a needed playmaker as their offense stagnated many times last year.
"There's no question Murray is talented, but can those skills translate to success? We'll see this season as Murray gets a fresh start with the Pelicans."
Two of the younger cornerstone players on the team occupy the 60th and 72nd positions respectively. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III came in together at the 2021 NBA Draft, and both have flourished in their three seasons in the league. Jones is a defensive specialist, making the All-NBA Defensive First Team last season and even improving his three-point shooting to over 40% last season.
Murphy III has also been a marksman since his college days in Virginia. Last year he posted career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists. He's eligible for a rookie extension this season and the team is sure to get that done, making sure Murphy III and Jones remain in New Orleans for years to come.
Last, but not least, the veteran CJ McCollum concludes the list of Pelicans players in the Top 100. The 11-year guard from Lehigh continues to be a consistent scorer in the league and his veteran leadership will be crucial for the young talent on the New Orleans roster.
"Only seven players have averaged at least 20 points in each of the last nine seasons: LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Paul George, DeMar DeRozan and… CJ McCollum."
The talent on the Pelicans roster is there and head coach Willie Green must navigate the various talent and personalities to have success this season. New Orleans opens its regular season on October 23rd against the Chicago Bulls.