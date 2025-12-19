BATON ROUGE, La. — Gayle Benson shared the same wondrous look as the dozens of elementary-age kids lined along the bleachers to her right.

Sitting front row, Benson turned in her chair as the gym partition at the A.C. Lewis YMCA in Mid-City lifted, revealing a basketball court full of special-edition Raising Cane's-branded bicycles. An oversized red bow adorned each handlebar.

"You can't get these anywhere," Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves said from the podium. "These were made specially for you."

Benson, 78, took over principal ownership of the New Orleans Pelicans and Saints from her late husband, Tom, in 2018. She partnered with Cane's on Wednesday morning for the franchise's sixth annual Holiday Bike Giveaway, which also included a $50,000 personal donation toward a newly renovated locker room at the YMCA.

Each child was fitted for a bike and a helmet while mascots and cheerleaders from both teams roamed the gym. For Benson, the opportunity took no convincing.

"Whenever you give something," Benson began, "no matter the amount, it always ripples in people’s lives. No matter what you’re giving, it always helps other people."

Dec 17, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson, Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves and YMCA of the Capital Area President Sean Elliott pose for a photo during Raising Cane's sixth annual Holiday Bike Giveaway. | Photo courtesy of Raising Cane's

Benson's partnership with Raising Cane's coincided with her "The Month of Giving" initiative that aims to strengthen communities across Louisiana and the Gulf South.

A week prior to appearing in Baton Rouge, Benson joined Pelicans interim coach James Borrego for a visit to her namesake Ochsner Children's Hospital in Jefferson. Immediately after visiting the YMCA, she went to Shreveport to deliver gifts to veterans at the America North Louisiana Veterans Transitional Living Facility.

Her modus operandi is simple: lead by example.

"It matters that people see what you’re doing and try to follow suit," Benson said to Pelicans on SI. "We’ve seen that with our players ... They’ve started giving back and doing their own thing. They come to me and ask: 'What can I do? How can I help?'"

Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears joined Benson and Borrego for their visit to Ochsner Children's Hospital. Tuesday afternoon, Williamson teamed with the Housing Authority of New Orleans to host a holiday shopping spree for local families at Rouses Markets.

The ripple effect Benson creates within her organizations is what Graves admires most about working with her and her New Orleans franchises.

"I’m friends with a lot of the players, and they’re all philanthropic," he said. "It came from seeing what Mrs. Benson has done ... I think the Saints (and Pelicans) are some of the most giving players in the league. It’s a cultural thing.”

Nov 4, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson greets New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) at the end of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Smoothie King Center. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Benson, of course, understands the positions she sits in as a principal owner of two major sports franchises. In November, she addressed the state of the Saints and Pelicans, expressing her disappointment with their current output.

The decision to fire Willie Green came from the newly appointed head of basketball operations, Joe Dumars, who earned Benson's trust to make necessary changes. It stemmed from simple expectations.

"We need to improve immediately," Benson said. "Our roster is built for success."

Now with Borrego at the helm — the coach noted a step in the right direction for New Orleans after a pair of wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls — Benson plans to help lead the Pelicans through their rebuilding phase.

"There is the reality that both leagues have rules to create parity and opportunity," she admitted. "Fortunately, those rules ... allow for quicker turnarounds than they used to if you make the right decisions."

"There’s a group of men in that locker room capable of doing this," Borrego added.

While the Pelicans search for the on-court success they expect, Benson will continue to lead by example. The Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation helped with New Orleans disaster relief following the Bourbon Street shooting, as well as "difficult circumstances" during both the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida.

All of it is a labor of late love for Benson, who continues to include Tom Benson's name with every donation she makes.

“I like to keep my late husband’s memory alive," she said. "Doing things in his name is very important because he did leave the money. Now, I’m helping other people.”

As Benson watched the partition rise at the A.C. Lewis YMCA, she felt the same child-like joy as the children next to her did. Her soft smile never wavered.

"She's dedicated her life to this," Graves said. "You see what she's promised, and what she's going to do beyond her lifetime ... that's why I like working with her. It's nice to partner and to be friends with people you look up to."

Benson had been named Forbes Magazine's Most Powerful Woman in Sports just two months prior. Her presence drew a standing ovation from local sponsors in attendance on Wednesday. But none of it mattered.

All Benson cared for were the smiles of the children watching, too.

“Success off the court is how much you give," she said. "Anybody can give money, but it’s what you do in people’s lives and how you treat them.

"It doesn't matter the amount. It just matters that you do something.”

