New Orleans Pelicans Mentioned As Potential Suitor for Orlando Magic Big Man
The to-do list for the New Orleans Pelicans heading into the 2024-25 NBA season isn’t a very long one, but they could greatly improve their odds of contending in what looks to be another loaded Western Conference.
Finding a resolution to the Brandon Ingram saga is the No. 1 task for the franchise.
Whether it is a contract extension or shipping him out of town, something needs to be done.
Alleviating that logjam on the wing would take a lot of pressure off of head coach Willie Green, who has too many players worthy of being starters right now.
Another thing that needs to be addressed is the center situation.
In a perfect world, Ingram would be part of a trade that brings back some help in the middle.
Right now, the Pelicans have veteran Daniel Theis, rookie first-round pick Yves Missi, Karlo Matkovic and Trey Jemison, who is on a two-way deal after being claimed from the Memphis Grizzlies.
For a coach who prefers starting and playing traditional centers, there isn’t a player in that group who enters the season among the five best players on the team and warrants a starting spot.
That could all change with one trade.
Who could New Orleans target?
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes they would be an "‘ideal landing spot" for Wendell Carter Jr.
The Orlando Magic big man was listed by Swartz as one of the team’s most desirable trade assets heading into the season.
“Carter is a floor-spacing center on a great contract (two years, $22.8 million) that could see his minutes cut if Jonathan Isaac is healthy. Teams like the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies or Golden State Warriors would be ideal landing spots.”
That certainly sounds like the perfect trade target for the Pelicans.
A floor-spacing big man would take this offense to new heights as the runway would be clear for Zion Williamson to operate in the middle, attacking the rim.
Imagine what he would be capable of with a playmaker the caliber of Dejounte Murray running the offense with four players around him who are league average and better shooting 3-pointers?
Defensively, Carter would be an excellent fit as well.
Green has shown he is willing to sacrifice a little offensive production to ensure the team’s defense remains at a high level.
Nothing would have to be sacrificed with the Orlando big man in the mix. He offers about the same level of rim protection as Jonas Valanciunas did, but offers a lot more upside given Carter is athletic enough to hold his own on the perimeter.