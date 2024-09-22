New Orleans Pelicans Newest Player Gets Ranking On Top Point Guards List
Time is dwindling before the start of the NBA season next month, and the New Orleans Pelicans arguably made one of the most significant moves of the offseason.
The team acquired two-way guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Larry Nance, Jr., Dyson Daniels, Cody Zeller, E.J. Liddell, and two future first-round picks.
After spending two years playing off-guard alongside Trae Young in Atlanta, Murray expects to return to the point guard position.
NBA writer Michael Saenz ranked all 30 point guards ahead of the 2024-2025 season, and the Pelicans newest guard ranked No. 17 on the list.
"With such a talented roster around him, Murray will be placed in a position to succeed. Whether he'll be able to make it work remains to be seen but there isn't going to be much stopping Murray from having a huge year in New Orleans. Even though the narrative may not point to it, Murray is one of the most underrated playmakers in the league. Perhaps the Pelicans will finally put him in a position to succeed."
The last time the former Seattle, Washington native exclusively played point guard was his year in San Antonio. Murray averaged a career-high 9.2 assists that year. He made his one and only All-Star appearance and also made the All-NBA Defensive Second Team the same season. The Pelicans believe he can recreate some of that playmaking ability for a team that needed it badly last season.
New Orleans finished 0-23 last year when trailing after three quarters. It represented the first time in NBA history that a team never won a game heading into the fourth quarter but still finished the season with a winning record.
Murray displayed some key clutch abilities, making three game-winning shots a year ago and posting the third-highest scoring average for players in at least 40 clutch games.
The Pelicans especially needed this in last season's playoffs. After Zion Williamson injured himself in the Play-In Tournament, New Orleans' offense stagnated without their star. The team averaged 89 points per game in the series on just 39% from the field. Murray's ability on both ends of the court will boost the Pelicans through injury or inefficiency.
Head coach Willie Green will have to iron out how New Orleans tinkers with lineups this year.
Some speculate veteran guard CJ McCollum may come off the bench this season, helping to stabilize the second unit. With the Pelicans' lack of size in the frontcourt, the team will implement plenty of small-ball lineups to use to their advantage.
One thing is certain, Murray will be at the forefront of helping to run the show in New Orleans.