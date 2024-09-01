New Orleans Pelicans Newly Reformed Star Received Stellar Season Projections
The 2024-25 NBA season is coming up quickly and New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will be entering a pivotal year.
Throughout his first four seasons, Williamson has been unable to live up to the "generational talent" hype that surrounded him when he was picked No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.
While he hasn't reached the level that many expected him to, he showed signs of it last year. He was able to play in a career-high 70 regular season games. Unfortunately, he went down with an injury during the team's play-in game and missed the Pelicans' playoff series.
Injuries have been the biggest issue for Williamson so far in the NBA. However, there is wide belief that Williamson's unhealthy habits and his weight have been a major contributing factor to his injuries.
Recently, Williamson was seen looking in great shape. If he can stay in the shape that he's current in, there is excitement and optimism that he could start becoming the player that New Orleans needs him to be.
RotoWire has released new projections for Williamson's 2024-25 NBA season. They are projecting a big year from him.
In those projections, they have the 24-year-old forward averaging 24.5 points per game to go along with 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.8 blocks.
Those numbers would be a nice improvement from what he produced last season.
During the 2023-24 campaign, Williamson averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks.
More than anything, the Pelicans just need their star on the court. They need him to be playing in the playoffs. His inability to do so has very much limited the team's ability to take the next step.
Williamson must maintain his focus on reducing weight and getting into better shape. He needs to develop better and healthier habits. Those should be his main priorities in order to give himself the best shot at staying healthy and on the court.
Looking ahead to the 2024-25 season, New Orleans has the talent to compete in the West.
They have Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, and C.J. McCollum leading the way. Other names like Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III are going to take a step forward.
Ingram may end up being moved at some point, but the talent is there for the Pelicans to win and win big.
A lot of those hopes will depend on Williamson. If he can become the dependable franchise player that New Orleans drafted him to be, they'll have a chance to be a sleeper contender.