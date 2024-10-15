Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans Pelicans Offer One of the Cheapest NBA Game Day Experiences

New Orleans Pelicans fans have to love the pricing of their gameday experience compared to other fans around the league.

Feb 14, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center from outside before the game between the Toronto Raptors at New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
The New Orleans Pelicans have quietly been improving over the last few years and are looking to make a jump up the Western Conference during the 2024-25 season.

Head coach Willie Green has a really solid group of players, as this roster has a high ceiling. There is excitement about their core of Zion Williamson, Dejoute Murray, Trey Murphy, Brandon Ingram, Hebert Jones and CJ McCollum.

If things click and they catch a few breaks, homecourt advantage in the first round of the NBA Playoffs is within reach.

Fans of the team are not only excited about the direction things are heading on the court but also how affordable it is to attend a game compared to other teams around the NBA.

Action Network recently gathered information about how much things would cost, on average, for a family of four to attend a game. Average prices for tickets, admission policies, parking prices and the price of four team hats were analyzed and collected.

Based on that information, going to a Pelicans game at Smoothie King Center is among the cheapest in the league.

The cost of four general tickets is $64, which is tied for the eighth cheapest with the Utah Jazz. $36 for four general tickets to watch the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center was the cheapest currently.

At the other end of the spectrum lands the New York Knicks. Just to buy tickets at Madison Square Garden is an astronomical $692, which is more than 3.3 times the amount you would spend for your entire experience at Smoothie King Center.

For New Orleans fans, the only thing they aren’t near the top of the list for is parking. Their $29 price is tied with the Brooklyn Nets and is more expensive than 22 of the other teams charge to park at the arena.

The price for four Pelicans hats is $112. That is the same amount that eight other teams, including the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors charge.

Only seven teams in the NBA charge more than that, with the highest being $144 by the Jazz. The cheapest you can purchase four hats is $60 at Paycom Center, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The game experience at Paycom Center is by far the cheapest among all arenas in the league as their prices are in the bottom two of every category Action Network used.

