New Orleans Pelicans Reveal Interesting Preseason Strategy
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green revealed after practice on Wednesday that forward Brandon Ingram will only play one preseason game before the regular season starts. That will be the team's final preseason game against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 15. Green told reporters that Ingram is healthy, but both he and the team spoke about this being the plan before the preseason started.
"Everybody is healthy and ready, but B.I. won't play until the last game," Green told reporters on Wednesday. "Something that he's talked to us as a staff. He's fine, but he's still working through some kinks there. We expect him to be ready the last preseason game."
The summer surrounding Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans was uneasy after the team and the former all-star forward failed to agree on an extension. Early reports suggested Ingram sought a maximum extension worth approximately $50 million per season. New Orleans reportedly shopped him via trade this season, but no deal ever materialized.
Some thought a social media post on the former No. 2 overall pick's Instagram was a subtle shot at the team. The post was a video of a motivational speaker who talked about individuals knowing their worth in any given situation. Ingram denied the post had anything to do with the Pelicans at Media Day.
He also skipped the team's voluntary workouts in California earlier this summer, the only other play to miss outside of Daniel Theis, who participated in the Summer Olympics for the German National Team. Ingram revealed his skipping was to rehab his knee injury, which he suffered at the end of last season.
The forward seemed to imply a lack of communication upon his return to the lineup right before the playoffs, and clearly, Ingram looked hampered by the injury. During the first round of the Pelicans' playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he averaged just 14.3 points on 34% shooting from the field in the four-game sweep that ended their season.
Both sides played nice during Media Day, suggesting mutual respect and a desire to continue together. With no deal in place, the Pelicans will actively seek a trade partner ahead of this year's deadline or fear Ingram will walk for nothing next summer when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.
New Orleans was originally scheduled to play their second preseason game on Friday, but that game has been canceled due to Hurricane Milton's threat to the Orlando area. The Pelicans will play against the Heat on Sunday before traveling to Houston in their preseason finale versus the Rockets on Tuesday.