New Orleans Pelicans Rumored Target Not Trade Eligible After Signing Megadeal
How are the New Orleans Pelicans going to address their glaring need at center?
That's the question many around the league are wondering as the upcoming NBA season starts getting closer and closer to tip off.
Following the departures of Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr., and Cody Zeller via trade and free agency this summer, the Pelicans had to go out and sign Daniel Theis to give them some depth on this roster ahead of their two rookies Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic.
David Griffin has talked about their interest in utilizing a small-ball lineup more often to play with space-and-pace, but as the NBA continues to get bigger across the board with talented big men who can do multiple things on the court, New Orleans looks to have a major weakness.
That's not even factoring in the injury risk that is present if they are forced to play Zion Williamson at center.
So, with Opening Night not taking place until October 22, many people around the league have speculated the Pelicans aren't done looking to add.
Because they pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason by bringing in Dejounte Murray, multiple trade ideas have featured them doing something similar.
Utah Jazz All-Star and 2022-23 Most Improved award winner, Lauri Markkanen, was listed many times as someone who New Orleans could look to acquire. Not only does the 7-footer provide size, but he can also stretch the floor and bring an element of defense that has earned him an average Defensive Win Share of 1.6 during his seven-year career.
If the Pelicans even had interest in him is unknown, but now they are unable to pursue him via trade.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Markkanen signed a five-year, $238 million which doesn't allow him to be moved for the next six months.
That means not only can New Orleans not land him in a trade this offseason, but they can't even put something together during the year since he's not eligible to be dealt until after the February 6 trade deadline.
There are other center options available they can go after, but their ability to pull off a blockbuster type of move is starting to dwindle.