New Orleans Pelicans Sign Three Players to E-10 Contracts
The New Orleans Pelicans are making final preparations before starting training camp next week. Instead of their usual location remaining in New Orleans, the team will travel to Nashville, Tennesee, while the facility in town undergoes renovations. New Orleans signed three players on Wednesday to bolster their training camp roster.
Izaiah Brockington, Keion Brooks Jr., and Galen Robinson Jr. all signed Exhibit-10 deals with the Pelicans. An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed deal for the league's minimum, usually to bring players in for training camp. Most of these deals get waived ahead of the season.
Brockington played in one game for the Pelicans last year, scoring four points in his NBA debut. He played 33 games for the team's G League affiliate, Birmingham Squadron, where he averaged 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
Robinson, Jr., was his teammate on the Squadron for 22 games. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged five points, two rebounds, and 2.7 assists. After four years at the University of Houston, Robinson, Jr. went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. He bounced between the G League and Europe before signing with the Squadron last year.
Brooks, Jr. is an undrafted rookie who played on the Pelicans' Summer League team and performed well. He averaged 9.8 points and 3.5 rebounds during his stint in Las Vegas. The University of Washington standout earned First Team All-Pac 12 honors last year. At 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, Brooks, Jr. is an athletic and rangy forward who can play multiple positions.
The three signees come after New Orleans signed former Pelicans' guard Elfrid Payton to a training camp deal last week. Payton is a New Orleans-area native who played in his hometown for one season. The John Ehret High School star recorded a triple-double in his Pelicans debut and, during one stretch of the season, recorded five straight triple-doubles.
New Orleans did not bring any centers in for camp and seemed willing to roll with a small-ball lineup in implementing their game plan. The team will carry Daniel Theis, rookie Yves Missi, and Trey Jemison as listed centers, with a rotation that includes Zion Williamson, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Karlo Matkovic, who will see time at the five position.
The Pelicans will spend one week in Nashville before their opening preseason game at home against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 7th. New Orleans plays the remainder of its preseason games on the road, after which it opens its regular season at home against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 23rd.