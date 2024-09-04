New Orleans Pelicans Star Considered ‘Fight Risk’ by NBA Analyst
The future of New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram is as up in the air as ever. Without a long-term contract in place, it is anyone’s guess where he will be playing basketball beyond the 2024-25 season.
Will the Pelicans and Ingram find a role and contract number both are comfortable with ahead of the campaign getting underway? Or will this be something that looms over the franchise through the deadline in February?
Until a new deal is inked or a trade is made, it will be the biggest storyline in New Orleans. Underlying issues will be the kind of role he plays and how it impacts other wings on the roster, such as Trey Murphy and Herbert Jones.
By all accounts, Ingram looks like he will be remaining with the team heading into the season. That puts a lot on the plate of head coach Willie Green, who is going to have his hands full finding minutes for everyone on the perimeter.
However, his long-term outlook with the franchise looks as bleak as ever. Dejounte Murray is probably a cornerstone piece along with Zion Williams, Murphy and Jones. CJ McCollum remains in the mix as well.
The team still has promising wing Jordan Hawkins too, as they wouldn’t be hurting for depth should they opt to move on from Ingram.
In the opinion of Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, that all plays a part in Ingram being a flight risk the second he is eligible to leave the team in free agency in 2025.
“This isn't going to end well for the Pelicans, a team that's already over the luxury tax line and still doesn't have a starting-caliber center on the roster. Moving Ingram for one while trimming $1.7 million off the payroll remains the best path forward for the franchise, especially when factoring in future contract trepidations…
Even if Ingram makes it through this season with the Pelicans, he no longer looks like a long-term fit with the franchise,” Swartz wrote.
The writing has been on the wall for a little while. Ever since the Pelicans made it clear Ingram would not be receiving a max extension from them, trade rumors popped up.
It is hard to envision any team offering Ingram a maximum deal. But, there are a few franchises projected to have cap space next offseason that could throw a significant amount of money his way that would be too rich for New Orleans’ blood.