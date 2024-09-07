New Orleans Pelicans Star Guard Receives Impressive Projections
The New Orleans Pelicans made a big-time offseason move when they traded for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.
Murray is exactly the kind of player that the Pelicans needed. He can score at a high level, create for teammates, defend, and take on a leadership role. He's expected to come in and fit perfectly.
Another big move was expected this offseason, but hasn't been made just yet. Brandon Ingram was widely expected to end up being moved. However, at this point, he's still with the team.
That being said, Murray's presence is expected to help New Orleans take the next step as a contender in the Western Conference. He has the potential to come in and produce big-time numbers.
RotoWire took a look at Murray for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season. They offered some big projections for the star guard.
In their projections, Murray would end up averaging 19.4 points per game to go along with 6.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. Those numbers would be exactly the kind of production that they were hoping for when they pulled the trigger on the trade.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Hawks. Murray averaged 22.5 points, 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He showed last year that he could end up blowing the above projections out of the water.
Murray will look to help Zion Williamson unlock his full potential as well.
Looking at the roster, a lineup of Murray, Williamson, Ingram, and C.J. McCollum should be lethal. If they do opt to keep Ingram, they'll have plenty of star power to compete with the elite of the West.
At 27 years old, Murray also gives the Pelicans major promise for the future. He has four years left on his contract, including the 2024-25 season, but does have a player option on the fourth season of it.
That will make him one of the main building blocks for New Orleans. He'll have a chance to form a lethal guard-forward duo with Williamson to lead the Pelicans long-term. Hopefully, that ends up happening and the move turns out the way that the franchise envisions it.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the upcoming season goes. Murray has potential, but the team will need to come together as a whole and live up to the hype.